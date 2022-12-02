Not Available

It's A Sin

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Red Production Company

It’s A Sin, the critically acclaimed TV event of the year, is coming to Blu-ray and DVD - a story of life, love and loss.It’s 1981, the start of a new decade and Ritchie, Roscoe, Ash and Colin begin a new life in London. Strangers at first, these young gay lads, and their best friend Jill, find themselves thrown together, and soon share each other’s adventures. But a new virus is on the rise, and soon their lives will be tested in ways they never imagined. As the decade passes, and they grow up in the shadow of AIDS, they’re determined to live and love more fiercely than ever.Written by Russell T. Davies (Queer as Folk, Torchwood, Years and Years), It’s A Sin is the powerful, poignant, must-see television series of our time.

Cast

Olly AlexanderRitchie Tozer
Neil AshtonGrizzle
Nathaniel CurtisAsh Mukherjee
Omari DouglasRoscoe Babatunde
Callum Scott HowellsColin Morris-Jones
Lydia WestJill Baxter

