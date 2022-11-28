7.36 Per Hour

Not Available

The nurse is in the kitchen making a cup of tea while also arguing over the phone with her spouse. She composes herself and brings the tea into the bedroom. The old person tries to show the nurse that it's ok to be on your own, Due to the old person's age and condition however, they have become tired over the course of the conversation and fall asleep, holding out some pills. She leaves the room and closes the door, pausing again for a second outside as she knows what she is doing is right.