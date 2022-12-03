Not Available

In this Thai horror film that marries science with the supernatural, an experiment about the afterlife goes awry when Gla and Wee, two medical doctor buddies see a ‘ghost’ with their own eyes for the first time. This encounter spawns an insatiable drive to find a scientific explanation for ghosts and to find proof of the afterlife.Their fixation and reckless pursuit of knowledge will take them down a rabbit hole that will cost them their friendship and their loved ones.