Not Available

Ghost Lab

  • Thriller
  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

GDH 559

In this Thai horror film that marries science with the supernatural, an experiment about the afterlife goes awry when Gla and Wee, two medical doctor buddies see a ‘ghost’ with their own eyes for the first time. This encounter spawns an insatiable drive to find a scientific explanation for ghosts and to find proof of the afterlife.Their fixation and reckless pursuit of knowledge will take them down a rabbit hole that will cost them their friendship and their loved ones.

Cast

Thanapob Leeratanakajorn
Paris Intarakomalyasut
Nuttanicha Dungwattanawanich

View Full Cast >

Images