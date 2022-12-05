National Champions

Not Available

Three days before the college football national championship game, star quarterback LeMarcus James (Stephan James) and teammate Emmett Sunday (Alexander Ludwig) ignite a player’s strike declaring they won’t compete until all student-athletes are fairly compensated. With billions of dollars on the line, the stakes could not be higher as their head coach (J.K. Simmons) and various stakeholders (Lil Rel Howery, Tim Blake Nelson, Andrew Bachelor, Jeffrey Donovan, David Koechner Kristin Chenoweth, Timothy Olyphant and Uzo Aduba) race to protect or destroy the prevailing collegiate athletics system.