In a farming village north of Tokyo, a man lives with his aging grandmother and works day after day at a cow shed that looks like a relic from another era. Their routine repeats in tune with nature, portrayed tranquilly and persistently in black and white without words. The latest work by the Watanabe Brothers, whose And the Mud Ship Sails Away... was screened at TIFF 2013 and received a great response around the world. It stars director Hirobumi Watanabe and his 98-year-old grandmother, and features Bang Woohyun Bang's powerful cinematography and the strong presence of Yuji Watanabe's music.