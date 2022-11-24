Not Available

"In ancient China the tiger skin represented 'continuous change'. In the Maya’s world, Bolom Chon’s (jaguar) hide, allowed the constellations to be read: the cosmos’ dance." Ж In 7FF on¢idia Rio de Janeiro FIFA World Cup mascot Fuleco becomes a cipher for the mutation of indigenous people's symbols through public art and commerce, becoming viral. Other fluxes alluded to are the surplus value of code through a world of commodities, bit coins and mountains of data. 7FF on¢idia ushers us into encounters which are fleeting and leave questions unanswered—all the more reason to watch again.