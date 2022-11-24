Not Available

7FF on¢idia

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

"In ancient China the tiger skin represented 'continuous change'. In the Maya’s world, Bolom Chon’s (jaguar) hide, allowed the constellations to be read: the cosmos’ dance." Ж In 7FF on¢idia Rio de Janeiro FIFA World Cup mascot Fuleco becomes a cipher for the mutation of indigenous people's symbols through public art and commerce, becoming viral. Other fluxes alluded to are the surplus value of code through a world of commodities, bit coins and mountains of data. 7FF on¢idia ushers us into encounters which are fleeting and leave questions unanswered—all the more reason to watch again.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images