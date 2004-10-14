2004

7G Rainbow Colony is a 2004 Tamil drama film written and directed by Selvaraghavan, starring Ravi Krishna, who debuted in this film, and Sonia Agarwal in lead roles, with music scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography handled by Arvind Krishna. The film, released on 15 October 2004, met with critical acclaim and commercial success upon release.[1][2] Moreover, Ravi Krishna received the Filmfare Best Male Debut (South) for his acting performance, whilst Yuvan Shankar Raja was awarded the Filmfare Best Music Director Award for his highly praised musical score. The film was simultaneously released in the Telugu language as 7G Brindhavan Colony, and in Bengali Language as Prem Amar which too became very successful.