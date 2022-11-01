7th Carnaby Street

Not Available

The real heart of London, the youngest, most eccentric, revolutionary street is both background and co-star of this series. Sports, show business, fashion, music; everything newest and exciting you can imagine in the most avant-garde city in the world. Enough to fascinate and charm an American high-school student suddenly transferred from the US to London along with her diplomat father. J.B. finds new friends with whom to study and go to discos or shopping. She learns to roller-skate and to dodge through the traffic in her fast Mini. But these are not only changes in J.B.'s lifestyle.