Random Bastards proudly presents our seventh snowboard film! 7UP is the result of another full year's hard work, long worldwide trips and late night mayhem. From cities to mountains, rails to backcountry and HD to 16mm (thanks, Pirates!) sprinkled with hypnotic visuals, full-frontal nudity and a killer soundtrack - here's Sweden's contribution to the ever so big 2010 snowboard ziplock. 7UP is - for you and your friend's convenience - released as a free digital stream/download in association with our partners Method Magazine, Haze, Zimstern and Goodfellas.