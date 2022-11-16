Not Available

Nothing beats the thrill of a live orchestra in an electrifying concert. But sometimes you just can't get there. Well, we've got you covered with 8-Bit Symphony @ Home. The atmosphere of a live concert is unmatched - the anticipation, the murmur of the audience, the shiver down the spine... you should go to the concert if you can. But... sometimes you just can't go. And that's where 8-Bit Symphony @ Home comes in, we're giving you a home experience that feels like a concert. The footage from the big screen on your big screen, and top-quality studio versions of the concert arrangements to blast through your speakers. It's not a livestream of the concert. The essence of the concert is the huge sound from a big orchestra and the hypnotic footage on the big screen. A livestream would rob the experience of all of that, with a rubbish sound and blurry video of a screen. But this way, it's like we brought the concert hall to your house.