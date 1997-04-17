8 Heads in a Duffel Bag

Mafia hitman Tommy Spinelli (Joe Pesci) is flying to San Diego with a bag that holds eight severed heads, which he's bringing to his superiors to prove that some troublesome rival mobsters are permanently out of the picture. When his bag gets accidentally switched at the airport, Tommy must track down his duffel bag and the 8 heads it contains.
|Kristy Swanson
|Laurie Bennett
|George Hamilton
|Dick Bennett
|Dyan Cannon
|Annette Bennett
|Andy Comeau
|Charlie
|David Spade
|Ernie
|Ernestine Mercer
|Fern
