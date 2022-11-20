8 Million Dollars

Not Available

Eight strangers are invited to spend two days at a secluded house. They are told that at the end of the two days everyone will receive one million dollars no questions asked...as long as all eight of them stay in the house for the entire 48 hours. But there is a twist. They are left with a pile of weapons, and told that if they kill each other off, the survivors will split a bigger share of the eight million dollars. At first, the four men and four women agree that they will simply wait in the house until the two days are up and each collect their one million dollars. But after the first night someone mysteriously dies and people want to leave the house, threatening to void the game for everyone involved. Now the games can begin.