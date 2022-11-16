Not Available

It is a story about a woman with a desperate desire to escape the reality and to fly away. But she has only eight minutes, that’s the longest sunbed session she could afford. And at the very moment when the artificial sun lamp turns off, she will have to go back to the reality. First to the cheap tanning salon, then to the everyday life with sleet, traffic jams and stress – ultimately back to the daily routine. The tiny vacation is over. But only until the next time, until the next moment of weakness.