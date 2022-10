Not Available

Vera and Nikita have been married for 3 years. In the midst of another joyful quarrel they exchange views on what should be a "normal man" and "a good wife." And the next morning ... everyone wakes up with a "perfect half." Nikita has a blonde wife blonde, which is a good cook; Vera has a caring husband, a businessman, he buys her favorite breakfast croissants. With whom is life better? Be careful with your dreams - sometimes they come true!