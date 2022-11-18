Not Available

8 Out Of 10 Cats: Claws Out is the uncensored version of the hilarious TV show hosted by Jimmy Carr, "8 out of 10 Cats". Along with Jimmy's team captains, Sean Lock and Dave Spikey, the show features special guest appearances by Alan Carr, David Williams, Christian Slater, Kelly Osborne, Patrick McGuiness and Vic Reeves. The irreverent comedy panel is based around a series of pointless (but funny) opinion polls, debates and surveys. Questions are designed to provoke participants and to set off endless studio arguments which, let's face it, can only be a good thing. 8 Out Of 10 Cats: Claws Out contains all the outrageous bits that were too rude to broadcast on TV--meaning it's essentially over 90 minutes of Jimmy & Co. slagging each other off and arguing about every subject under the sun (including, for example, "What's Best - Kittens or Christmas?").