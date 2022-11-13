Not Available

8 Simple Rules for Banging My Teenage Daughter #3

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Kandi is a sexy brat whose dirty slut of a mother had to give her a spanking to get her to fuck for us! Chastity's mother gave us a ridiculous set of rules that we totally ignored, but at least she has a delicious bubble butt! Mario couldn't resist cumming in Lindy's adorable face despite her truck drivin' hillbilly dad's demands! Jesse is an exotic petite beauty who is ready to learn how to fuck with the big boys in Porn Valley! Makeilah's step-dad is a real creep who asked to watch but that didn't stop her from sucking and fucking on camera!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images