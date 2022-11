Not Available

Eight Days left. A 60 kilometer wide meteor is on collision course with Earth. The anticipated strike zone is right in the middle of Europe. Estimated survival rate: Zero. The United States try to knock the meteor off course with nuclear weapons, but fail. All of Europe is on the run. Not the spectacular Hollywood version, but the nitty-gritty story of a real family doing whatever they have to do to survive when the world spins out of control.