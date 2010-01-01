2010

8: The Mormon Proposition

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 1st, 2010

Studio

Not Available

Filmmaker and ex-Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints member Reed Cowan examines that church's nationwide efforts to prevent the legalization of gay marriage - including California's Proposition 8, which was passed by voters in 2008. Confidential church documents, statements by high-ranking church officials and other sources detail 30 years of efforts to turn back gay rights, particularly by the Mormon-sponsored National Organization for Marriage.

Cast

Rocky Mayor AndersonHimself
Matt AuneHimself
Tyler BarrickHimself
Bruce BartonHimself
Melissa BirdHerself
Dustin Lance BlackNarrator

