Not Available

This film is a combination of genres (docu-fiction, comedy-musical, mockumentary and drama-ponele) endowed with grace. It is a culebronizado backstage of the rehearsals of the musical Ella, homage to Rafaella Carrá, where Christopher Guest entrenches a group of dancers and choreographers, following them closely in their problems of love and of makeup. It shows situations of contagious pop vitality, and music and dance set the stage for a shocking ending, which kindly suggests rethinking various representation problems: Schipani and Montiel seem to have known in advance that it is dangerous to always tell the truth