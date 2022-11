Not Available

Filmmaker Tyrone D. Dixon celebrates the lively culture of urban jam skating, where participants strap on old-school-style roller skates and hit the rink to show off their dance-inspired moves. Dixon also examines the sport's history, its funk and R&B music and its different regional incarnations -- such as the Detroit Open House style -- but the real joy comes from seeing these skilled skaters get down with it out on the hardwood floor.