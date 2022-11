Not Available

Ikku, Mighty and Tomu live in Saitama, not exactly the coolest places to get involved in a wanna-be rap star lifestyle. But try they do with their freestyle rap band Sho-Gung. Yu Irie, who gained the Grand Prize at Yubari Fantastic Film Festival with this film, grew up in Saitama and inserts the grim realities of suburban youth skillfully in his comedic style.