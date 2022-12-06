Not Available

Val

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Fin is a criminal on the run, wanted for the murder of his boss and the accidental shooting of an officer. He breaks into the home of a high-class escort, only to discover that you get more than you bargain for with Val, short for “Valefar” – a demon who offers to make all his problems disappear if he agrees to follow her rules. But in Val’s world there are no accidents, and as Fin meets her other “customers”, he learns that Val was expecting him all along, and it isn’t easy to escape Val’s dungeon.

    Cast

    		John KapelosBryan Foley
    		Kyle HowardOfficer Myers
    		Sufe BradshawOfficer Daughtry
    		Erik GriffinFreddy
    		Misha ReevesVal
    		Zachary MoorenFin

    View Full Cast >

    Images