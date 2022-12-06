Not Available

Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman

    A specter roams the highways of a gritty and decadent 1970s America, hunting for his next prey—his name is Ted Bundy (Chad Michael Murray). Tracking him down are the intrepid female detective Kathleen McChesney (Holland Roden), working out of the Seattle Police bureau, and rookie FBI profiler Robert Ressler (Jake Hays), the government agent who coined the term “serial killer.” This is the true story behind the manhunt that brought America’s most fearsome boogeyman to justice.

    Cast

    		Chad Michael MurrayTed Bundy
    		Holland RodenKathleen McChesney
    		Lin ShayeMrs. Bundy
    		Greer Grammer
    		Jake HaysRobert Ressler
    		Marietta MelroseKaren Chandler

