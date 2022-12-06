Not Available

Mayday

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    An unusual storm is approaching, and it’s about to change everything for Ana. After a short circuit at her workplace mysteriously transports her to an alternate world, she meets a crew of female soldiers caught in an endless war. Along a strange and rugged coastline, men face the stark truth lurking behind damsels who appear to be in distress. Under the leadership of Marsha, Ana trains as a sharpshooter and discovers a newfound freedom in this uninhibited sisterhood. She soon senses she may not be the ruthless killer they expect, though, and time is running out for her to find a path home.

    Cast

    		Grace Van PattenAna
    		Juliette LewisJune
    		Mia GothMarsha
    		SokoGert
    		Théodore PellerinDimitri
    		Havana Rose LiuBea

