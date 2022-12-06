Not Available

A Man Named Scott

    Director

    Screenwriter

    Release Date

    Studio

    In 2009, Scott Mescudi aka Kid Cudi released his debut LP, Man on the Moon: The End of Day. A genre-bending album that broke barriers by featuring songs dealing with depression, anxiety and loneliness, it resonated deeply with young listeners and launched Cudi as a musical star and cultural hero. Director Robert Alexander’s A Man Named Scott explores Cudi’s journey over a decade of creative choices, struggles and breakthroughs, making music that continues to move and empower his millions of fans around the world.

    Cast

    		Scott MescudiSelf
    		Jaden SmithSelf

    Images

