Not Available

Broken Darkness

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The exciting story of Sam, a broken man who after the world ends from a massive Meteor shower and the death of his son, is forced to survive underground. He and his trusted friend Troy along with a young female Rose, are thrust on a journey that takes them into the darkest parts of the underground world where they find themselves on the run with a crew of rag tag yet heavily armed rangers. Hunted down by mutated creatures, bandits and cannibals alike, their undeniable defiance to return home is challenged, and an honest story emerges to reveal the heart of friendship in the face of death. Broken Darkness is a tale of selflessness, friendship and courage.

    Cast

    		Sean Cameron MichaelSam
    		Suraya SantosRose
    		Brandon AuretTroy
    		Brendan MurrayZero
    		Ryan KrugerGhost / Lone Man
    		Sean RedpathKhan

    View Full Cast >

    Images