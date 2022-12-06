Not Available

Firestarter

    In a new adaptation of Stephen King’s classic thriller from the producers of The Invisible Man, a girl with extraordinary pyrokinetic powers fights to protect her family and herself from sinister forces that seek to capture and control her.For more than a decade, parents Andy (Zac Efron; Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile; The Greatest Showman) and Vicky (Sydney Lemmon; Fear the Walking Dead, Succession) have been on the run, desperate to hide their daughter Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong; American Horror Story: Double Feature, The Tomorrow War) from a shadowy federal agency that wants to harness her unprecedented gift for creating fire into a weapon of mass destruction.

    		Ryan Kiera ArmstrongCharlie McGee
    		Zac EfronAndy McGee
    		Sydney LemmonVicky Tomlinson-McGee
    		Kurtwood Smith
    		Michael GreyeyesJohn Rainbird
    		Gloria Reuben

