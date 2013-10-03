2013

Dracula 3D

  • Horror
  • Romance
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 3rd, 2013

Studio

Les Films de l'Astre

Horror master Dario Argento returns with a bloody, luridly creepy 3D version of the classic vampire tale, drenched in gore and sex. An unsuspecting Englishman arrives in Transylvania, lured by a job with a local nobleman. But the undead Count Dracula’s real target is the man’s innocent young wife. Featuring the iconic Rutger Hauer as vampire hunter Van Helsing and the inimitable Asia Argento (the director’s own daughter) as a local all-too-eager to fall under the Count’s sway.

Cast

Asia ArgentoLucy
Rutger HauerAbraham van Helsing
Marta GastiniMina Murray
Unax UgaldeJonathan Harker
Miriam GiovanelliTania
Maria Cristina HellerJarmila

View Full Cast >

Images

25 More Images