83° Ski the North

Seeking to find the most beautiful and remote places on panet earth the two adventurers Matthias „Hauni“ Haunholder and Matthias Mayr were once again successful. Less than 800 kilometres away from the north pole you can find the Arctic Cordillera. It is the most northern mountain range of the world, located on Ellesmere Island. Getting there and skiing the most northern slopes in the world is Hauni’s and Matthias’ next major goal... They set themselves the goal to ski the most northern slopes of our planet. Simply getting there is an adventure. The north of Ellesmere Island isn’t only one of the most remote places on earth but also one of the most cold. The island is home to polar bears and arctic wolves. On their journey up north the two adventurers don’t only face major athletic challenges but also meet up with the Inuit who actively support their plans. Furthermore they have to accept that they won’t be taking on the role of the alpha leader on this trip...