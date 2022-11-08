\'85 The Untold Story of the Greatest Team in Pro Football History

Not Available

Monsters of the Midway. Da Coach. Sweetness. The Fridge. Not just Chicago sports legends, but icons of a generation. After stomping through an almost undefeated season, the 1985 Chicago Bears decimated the Patriots in Super Bowl XX in New Orleans, cementing their legacy as the greatest team in NFL history. Through never-been-seen-before footage and fascinating interviews with key members of the team -- Mike Ditka, Jim McMahon, Mike Singletary, and others -- you will hear the inside story of their historic season. You’ll also hear from some of the world’s most prominent Bears fanatics, including President Obama, Mayor Rahm Emanuel, and actors Bill Murray and Jeremy Piven, as well as everyday fans who weigh in on why the 1985 Bears remain one of the most fascinating sports stories of all time.