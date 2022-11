Not Available

Atul Kulkarni, Jasmine, Rahul Dev, Sweta Menon and Suchitra Pillai star in this fantastical mystery directed by Kushan Nandy. After a strange phone call lands him at 88 Antop Hill, Pratyush Shellar (Kulkarni) discovers he's not the only one who's been summoned; there's also a cop (Dev), a streetwalker (Menon), a rich woman (Jasmine), a dancer and a criminal. What brings them all there and what happens next will shock viewers.