88.3 FM & The Voice of the People

Trump's impending inauguration, the first Women's March, tensions between local MLK event organizers, a disenfranchised community defiant against a takeover of public elementary schools, and the 80th birthday of a beloved local icon of broadcasting and Black history. Over one week, volunteer-operated radio station KABF looks on as Little Rock's spirit of social justice is reanimated in the face of new local and national challenges in this no-budget, thoroughly southern piece of direct cinema.