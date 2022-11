Not Available

The story of the East St. Louis High Flyers’ surprising run to the 2016 state football title isn’t just a local narrative. It’s a national story about a community in crisis and a football team reaching unpredictable heights. High School All American Jeff Thomas nearly gets tossed off the team and Rey Estes, the quarterback, seeks redemption after his junior season is cancelled by a teacher strike Others seek a college offer as a way out of their situation.