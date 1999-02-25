1999

8MM

  • Thriller
  • Crime

Release Date

February 25th, 1999

Studio

Global Entertainment Productions GmbH & Company Medien KG

A small, seemingly innocuous plastic reel of film leads surveillance specialist Tom Welles down an increasingly dark and frightening path. With the help of the streetwise Max, he relentlessly follows a bizarre trail of evidence to determine the fate of a complete stranger. As his work turns into obsession, he drifts farther and farther away from his wife, family and simple life as a small-town PI.

Cast

Nicolas CageTom Welles
Joaquin PhoenixMax California
James GandolfiniEddie Poole
Chris BauerGeorge Higgins
Anthony HealdDaniel Longdale
Peter StormareDino Velvet

