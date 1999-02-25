A small, seemingly innocuous plastic reel of film leads surveillance specialist Tom Welles down an increasingly dark and frightening path. With the help of the streetwise Max, he relentlessly follows a bizarre trail of evidence to determine the fate of a complete stranger. As his work turns into obsession, he drifts farther and farther away from his wife, family and simple life as a small-town PI.
|Nicolas Cage
|Tom Welles
|Joaquin Phoenix
|Max California
|James Gandolfini
|Eddie Poole
|Chris Bauer
|George Higgins
|Anthony Heald
|Daniel Longdale
|Peter Stormare
|Dino Velvet
View Full Cast >