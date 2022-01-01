Not Available

There is an abundance of scientific and forensic evidence to support alternative theories, yet the BBC and other mainstream news corporations have continued to dismiss this information as conspiracy theory. 'The Conspiracy Files' and the BBC in general have failed to objectively present the detail of this evidence. 9/11 and the British Broadcasting Conspiracy - new documentary by Adrian Connock and David Shayler about the BBC's selective and distorted 9/11 coverage. With particular reference to the Conspiracy Files programme aired on BBC Two on February 18th 2007.