9/11: Heroes of the 88th Floor is an untold story of survival and bravery of those whose lives were impacted when Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. Centring on two men -- Frank DeMartini and Pablo Ortiz -- we hear the extraordinary story of how their remarkable acts of heroism, selflessness, and courage saved the lives of over 75 people and touched many more. We also hear from the survivors themselves, their first-hand accounts of what it was like to be at the centre of this tragic day. And through archival footage and dramatic recreations we relive their chilling moments of being stranded on the upper floors of the North Tower and their race against time to survive.