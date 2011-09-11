Not Available

In memory of both September 11 events, we present Mel Chin's animated short film 9-11/9-11 in its entirety. SEPTEMBER 11, 1973 - SANTIAGO. SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 - NEW YORK CITY. The terrorist attacks on the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City forever scarred the trust of the American people. On the same date, 28 years before, the US-supported military overthrow of Chilean President Salvador Allende ushered in 17 years of autocratic rule under dictator Augusto Pinochet, leaving more than 3,000 dead and countless victims of torture.