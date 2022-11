Not Available

A bride-to-be jumps to her death after becoming convinced that a tragic accident has claimed the life of her groom-to-be. But, the end of her life is the beginning of the story when her groom-to-be is alive and his false death turns out to be his and her best friend's plan to get rid of her. Distraught by the betrayal, the spirit of the bride-to-be is craving for vengeance. This production is unusual in that it is a collaboration among twelve different Thai film directors.