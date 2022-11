Not Available

After nine months and nine days in the depts of the South Pacifc, three Mexican fishermen are found adrift near the Marshall Islands. The journey transforms them into heroes. Joe Kissac, book editor from Atlanta, finds in the shipwreck a message from God he must tell the world. Weeks later he signs with them a 4 million dollars contract to produce a film of their trip. It seems that touching land was just the beginning of the real journey.