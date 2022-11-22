Not Available

East Coast Marshal, Andrew Price, is on a mission to catch a nationally-known criminal...Brandon Gilley. Not only is Brandon the most dangerous computer hacker in the country, but he’s also the only criminal that still wears a jerry-curl! Agent Price knows very little about computer hacking. In order for Andrew Price to catch Brandon, he’s going to need the help of an unlikely street personality...A well-known pimp from Charlotte, NC. Antonio Best is the last person you’d expect to see helping out law-enforcement. However, he has a past in computer hacking as well. Together, Price and Antonio go on a wild ride across the country to stop Brandon.