'9 waves' is an independent film, produced almost entirely by crowdfunding, approaching the issue of identity in the contemporary world. It tells the story of a man (played by Dario Merlini) who forgets his memories by drinking water from a fountain at the border between Galicia and Portugal. Thus begins a journey that will take him to iconic sites - Couto Mixto, Antela, Ourense-, to engage with different stories and special situations, before finding his way towards his real identity.