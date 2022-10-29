Not Available

9 ondas

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

'9 waves' is an independent film, produced almost entirely by crowdfunding, approaching the issue of identity in the contemporary world. It tells the story of a man (played by Dario Merlini) who forgets his memories by drinking water from a fountain at the border between Galicia and Portugal. Thus begins a journey that will take him to iconic sites - Couto Mixto, Antela, Ourense-, to engage with different stories and special situations, before finding his way towards his real identity.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images