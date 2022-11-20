Not Available

'9 September' is a romantic comedy which tells the story of Nia (Fasha Sandha) a very cute girl with a tomboy character who has been recently dumped by her boyfriend. Since then she has kept this hatred towards guys. Her anger is being let out on Kogi (Pierre Andre). Kogi is very much an honest and kind guy. He is seen as someone who is easily a target for Nia to bully. The first time they met was when Nia accidentally entered Kogi's house. Since then many coincidental meetings had happened between them. No matter how many times Kogi is being bullied by Nia, he stills put on a strong front and very much a gentleman most of the time they spend their time together until they eventually fall for each other but this was cut short when Adrian, Nia's ex lover, came back to her.