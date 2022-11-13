9 Summers 10 Autumns

Not Available

At the foot of Mount Panderman, in a house of 6 x 7 m, Iwan dreams to build a bedroom. Living with six other people in the cramped little house, a bedroom is truly a luxury. His father is a public car driver who can’t remember his own birthday, while her mother didn’t finish elementary school. Iwan grows up together with his four sisters. It is education that grants a way out. With tenacity, the Apple Town boy can work in the Big Apple, New York. Ten years of his exploration in that most cosmopolitan city makes him able to raise his family’s dignity. He manages to hold an important position in one of the biggest multinational corporations. However the bright lights of New York can’t heal a bitter memory. A shocking event brought forth someone who takes him to revisit the past. It is family love that saves all.