This short documentary is about the Asian Expulsion of 1972, when General Idi Amin, the dictator of Uganda expelled 100,000 Asians from the country and gave them 90 days to leave the country. The films shows how the expelled Asians struggled to leave Uganda and get refuge in other countries like the U.K, U.S and others. The film also tells about their struggles in those countries in finding jobs and fighting racial injustice.