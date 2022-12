Not Available

In vast mountain landscapes, high-rise buildings rise. They are empty. The mine eats slowly under them. It rattles in the houses at night when the ore is mined. In one of these demolition houses settles a woman who in her loneliness begins to hear voices. The voices come from a book. It is the voices of the miners that speak. She makes the voices and the former tenants a part of her everyday life. Until one day ...