Not Available

The documentary focuses on the daily life of the director’s father, an 85-year-old man. It addresses the difficulties of old age, loneliness, fear of death, and grief prompted by the loss of a lifelong partner, as we follow the protagonist experiencing the loss of his spouse, with whom he had shared a 57-year life journey. The film captures the strong feelings that prevail, as well as the initiatives taken by the elderly protagonist in his effort to overcome loneliness.