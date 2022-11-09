Not Available

9/11: Fifteen Years Later

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Go inside the chaos and courage of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in New York in "9/11", updated fifteen years later by the original filmmakers. As the only documentary footage from inside the Twin Towers, the film is a gripping minute-by-minute account of that harrowing day through the lens of French filmmakers and brothers, Gédéon and Jules Naudet, and firefighter James Hanlon. The 2016 edition features a new intro from Denis Leary, who is closely aligned with advocacy for first responders. The updated material focuses on the ongoing health issues that 9/11 firefighters have battled, and the inspiring stories of “legacy kids” — women and men who lost loved ones in the attack and have since become firefighters.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images