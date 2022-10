Not Available

All we can say is "ouch." This collection of superhuman tricks and extreme wipeouts graphically illustrates the dangerous side of skateboarding -- but it probably won't deter anyone from hitting the rails. In addition to near-death bails and falls, the program -- hosted by Tim O'Connor -- also features interviews with some of the top skateboarders in the business, including Stacy Lowery, Laban Pheidias and Brian Schaefer.