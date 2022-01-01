9/11: The Greatest Lie Ever Sold

Not Available

Only by exposing the creators of the first World Trade Center bombing in (1993), could we have prevented the creation of the second bombing of the World Trade Center on 9-11! We failed to make it public knowledge that the 1993 bombing was encouraged by “agent provocateurs” of the FBI -and the fact that US taxpayers literally “bought the bomb.” Worse still, since September 11, 2001 most of America’s sheeple have bought the lie that 19 angered Arabs and Osama bin Laden carried out thegreatest act of terror in U.S. history. The stark, raw reality is that the official 9/11 story is the greatest lie ever sold.