91.1 Yerli

The story of 3 different generations living in the same city. Alper, his best friend Soner and his long-time girlfriend Hazan are studying at the same university. Lately the relation between Hazan and Alper do not go well. Soner supports them for the recovery of the relationship. Hakan, Barker and Serhat who are their twenties live in another district of the same city. They plan a vacation at a resort. They steal money and the car of their parents. Another generation living in this city are 12-year-old friends Mutafa and Emre. Their dream is to make programs at a radio. These three lives knotted together at some point at an unexpected time.